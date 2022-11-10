Chick-fil-A reveals it's bringing back an uber-popular seasonal item in Canada

In case you didn’t notice, we here at Dished are big fans of new item drops. This week alone we’ve reported on fresh launches from McDonald’s, KFC, and more.

Now, we’ve got another cool holiday special from a well-known chain coming in hot: Chick-fil-A.

The famous American joint, based out of Georgia, is officially bringing back one of its top seasonal sips, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake.

Starting November 14, this tasty creation will be back on menus in Canada, Dished is told.

This treat is made from Chick-fil-A Icedream and chips of peppermint bark, all topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

Hand-spun to order, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake was added to Canadian menus in 2019 and is one of the brand’s most popular limited-time items.

There you have it. For Torontonians, you can scoop up this snack as soon as next week.

For the rest of Canada, check out Chick-fil-A’s aggressive Canadian expansion plans and pray that a new location opens near you!