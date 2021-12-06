Looking for a new spot to head for dinner? We’ve got news of three brand new evening meal services for you to consider.

From multi-course spreads to à la carte options – here are three Vancouver restaurants that just launched new dinner services.

The Vancouver location of this famous French bakery concept has launched dinner service for the first time ever. PAUL is now offering a limited edition three-course holiday prix fixe menu. After the holidays, the cafe will continue to offer evening meal service, Dished Vancouver is told.

Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-0111

The newest location from Nemesis has officially launched a dinner service. Known for its top-notch pastries, brunch, and coffee program, “Word” is the name of the six-course experience with optional wine pairing during the evening hours. Word runs twice a week on Thursday and Friday with two seatings from 6 to 8 pm and 8 to 10 pm.

This offering will run throughout December and also January. You can book your reservation online.

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Collective Goods Bistro and Grocer is now officially open for dinner. The neighbourhood bistro offers French-inspired eats from Executive Chef Sean Reeve Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 5:30 pm. In addition to quality eats, patrons can expect a curated wine list.

Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver

