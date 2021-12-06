Instead of purchasing a normal cookie decorating kit this year, why not stir things up with a DIY Bondage Gingerbread kit instead?
Yup, you read that right.
Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby really put the “naughty” in naughty or nice this holiday season with their collection of risqué treats.
“We are not your normal bakery. We specialize in all things weird, creepy, naughty, and fun,” Hollie Deville, owner of Punk Rock Pastries, told Dished Vancouver.
This bakery is known for its over-the-top delights and shock-worthy treats that are bound to steal the show at almost any celebration.
They specialize in erotic cakes, cookies, and pastries, and the holiday season is no exception.
Deville says this time of year is great for letting off some steam and joking around, so in addition to making normal gingerbread kits like other bakeries, their team decided to up the ante with a bondage kit and a “Decorate a Dick” kit as well.
“Sneaking a little dick cookie into your partner’s stocking for them to get on Christmas morning is always fun and cheeky,” she added.
Other items you can find on their menu include a Krampus Gingerbread man and a Christmas cake that looks like a spicy ham.
So if you need to sweeten (or spice) things up this holiday season, you know exactly where to go. Check out Punk Rock Pastries before they’re all sold out.
One thing’s for sure, this story is much sweeter than Seth Rogen’s infamous NSFW park makeover.
Punk Rock Pastries
Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-423-4101