Instead of purchasing a normal cookie decorating kit this year, why not stir things up with a DIY Bondage Gingerbread kit instead?

This bakery is known for its over-the-top delights and shock-worthy treats that are bound to steal the show at almost any celebration. They specialize in erotic cakes, cookies, and pastries, and the holiday season is no exception. Deville says this time of year is great for letting off some steam and joking around, so in addition to making normal gingerbread kits like other bakeries, their team decided to up the ante with a bondage kit and a “Decorate a Dick” kit as well.

Not to mention, they also have Jingle Ball cupcakes and cookies shaped like… well, you know.

“We just want to make people smile, and so far it’s working,” Deville said. “Sneaking a little dick cookie into your partner’s stocking for them to get on Christmas morning is always fun and cheeky,” she added. Other items you can find on their menu include a Krampus Gingerbread man and a Christmas cake that looks like a spicy ham. So if you need to sweeten (or spice) things up this holiday season, you know exactly where to go. Check out Punk Rock Pastries before they’re all sold out. One thing’s for sure, this story is much sweeter than Seth Rogen’s infamous NSFW park makeover.

Punk Rock Pastries

Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-423-4101

Facebook | Instagram