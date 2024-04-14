FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Starbucks to launch brand-new spicy beverages made with chili powder

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 14 2024, 8:00 pm
Starbucks to launch brand-new spicy beverages made with chili powder
Starbucks Canada

Starbucks has some hot new drinks coming your way. Get ready for the new Spicy Refresher Lemonade beverages available in three tropical flavours across Canada.

These three new drinks will only be here for a very limited time, so make sure you head over to Starbucks if you want to try these hot new creations. Flavours include:

  • Spicy Dragonfruit with flavours of mango and dragonfruit shaken with ice, dragonfruit pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.
  • Spicy Pineapple featuring flavours of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, pineapple pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.
  • Spicy Strawberry featuring flavours of strawberry and acai shaken with ice, strawberry pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.
Starbucks spicy

Starbucks Canada

If fruity drinks aren’t your speed, Starbucks is also adding a Spicy Cream Cold Foam to its menu. Heat things up by topping your favourite cold beverage with this sweet and spicy foam. Starbucks recommends trying this on top of a cold brew or an iced chai tea latte.

Starbucks spicy

Starbucks Canada

In a press release, Starbucks says these drinks are inspired by the “swicy” trend seen popularized on TikTok and Instagram where people are combining hot and sweet flavours.

“From sriracha, hot honey, jalapeño margaritas and more, consumers can’t get enough of the sweet and spicy flavour combination,” said Starbucks.

Starbucks also recently launched a line of new lavender-flavoured drinks as part of its spring menu including an Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha, Iced Lavender Oat Latte, and the caffeine free Lavender Oat Chill, as well as the return of the Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte.

You can grab one of these new hot tropical beverages starting Tuesday, April 16, but only for a very limited time. Will you be trying these new spicy creations? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop