Starbucks to launch brand-new spicy beverages made with chili powder

Starbucks has some hot new drinks coming your way. Get ready for the new Spicy Refresher Lemonade beverages available in three tropical flavours across Canada.

These three new drinks will only be here for a very limited time, so make sure you head over to Starbucks if you want to try these hot new creations. Flavours include:

Spicy Dragonfruit with flavours of mango and dragonfruit shaken with ice, dragonfruit pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

with flavours of mango and dragonfruit shaken with ice, dragonfruit pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. Spicy Pineapple featuring flavours of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, pineapple pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

featuring flavours of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, pineapple pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. Spicy Strawberry featuring flavours of strawberry and acai shaken with ice, strawberry pieces, lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

If fruity drinks aren’t your speed, Starbucks is also adding a Spicy Cream Cold Foam to its menu. Heat things up by topping your favourite cold beverage with this sweet and spicy foam. Starbucks recommends trying this on top of a cold brew or an iced chai tea latte.

In a press release, Starbucks says these drinks are inspired by the “swicy” trend seen popularized on TikTok and Instagram where people are combining hot and sweet flavours.

“From sriracha, hot honey, jalapeño margaritas and more, consumers can’t get enough of the sweet and spicy flavour combination,” said Starbucks.

Starbucks also recently launched a line of new lavender-flavoured drinks as part of its spring menu including an Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha, Iced Lavender Oat Latte, and the caffeine free Lavender Oat Chill, as well as the return of the Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte.

You can grab one of these new hot tropical beverages starting Tuesday, April 16, but only for a very limited time. Will you be trying these new spicy creations? Let us know in the comments.