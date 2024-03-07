$20 million renovation planned for Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver

Nat Bailey Stadium at Vancouver’s Hillcrest Park could see major upgrades over the coming years that focus on improvements to mainly player and staff facilities of the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club.

An internal memo by Vancouver Park Board manager Steve Jackson to the Park Board’s commissioners last month indicates the renovations are mandated by Major League Baseball (MLB) following sweeping changes to their Minor League Baseball (MiLB) structure, which they also control.

In February 2021, the Canadians announced they had accepted a 10-year professional development license with MLB to be the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. This means that the Canadians’ season would now consist of 132 games — an increase from the previous 76 games per season. Half of these games will be played at the team’s home field of Nat Bailey Stadium.

The MiLB league structure changes also included new stadium requirements for all MiLB teams, including new standards for clubhouse/locker rooms, training facilities, equipment rooms, female umpire facilities, and weight rooms. Such changes are necessary for the Canadians to remain compliant with MLB’s MiLB standards.

The entire scope of upgrades is estimated to carry a cost of $20 million, but it is unclear how the work will be funded. The memo states the Canadians have asked the Park Board to collaboratively work with the franchise to create a funding solution for the capital improvements, which could include seeking funding from other more senior levels of government.

The 1951-built, 6,500-seat Nat Bailey Stadium is owned by the City of Vancouver, and the franchise’s current lease for the venue is under a 2007 contract, which provided an initial term of five years, plus options for four five-year renewals. The current lease term spans up to 25 years through 2032.

The Canadians were acquired by Diamond Baseball Holdings in Spring 2023, which was also when the fourth renewal term for their stadium lease took effect. Diamond Baseball Holdings, owned by US-based equity firm Silver Lake, owns and operates more than two dozen MiLB franchises across Canada and the United States.

Later that month, when they announced Rogers had acquired the sponsorship naming rights of the stadium’s field, the team’s leadership suggested there are “state-of-the-art renovations on the way for the historic building.”

The memo notes the Canadians have agreed to cover the full cost of performing basic repair and maintenance projects, including the most urgent aspects of life and safety, within the current lease term ending in 2028.

Between Spring 2024 and early 2025, there will be three projects entailing the construction of a temporary clubhouse outside of the stadium, renovations to player clubhouse/locker facilities, and a new training centre with rooftop seating and food and beverage options. The development permit applications for each of these three projects will be publicly released over the coming weeks and months.

Nat Bailey Stadium has enjoyed high utility in recent years during Canadians games, with an average of 5,135 spectators per game at their home field in the 2022 season.

Wow. That was way better and longer than expected. Post-game fireworks at the @VanCanadians. Definitely a crowd pleaser with that reaction after the finale. And it was a sold out night. pic.twitter.com/FvgvZKlZRO — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 15, 2023



Metro Vancouver’s principal baseball stadium is not the only existing major professional sports venue getting an overhaul over the coming years.

The Vancouver Canucks are undergoing a $150-million upgrade of Rogers Arena, which has so far entailed a new scoreboard, new boards and glass, and a new ultra-luxury VIP area. Another phase beginning this summer will be the complete replacement of the arena’s 19,000 red seats with new black seats that include cupholders.

As well, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, BC Place Stadium will see its most significant upgrade since its post-Olympic renovation provided a new retractable roof. The pre-World Cup project includes new suites and hospitality space, accessibility improvements, and renovations to the washrooms, merchandise store, banquet room, media spaces, dressing rooms, and the Edgewater Lounge. There will also be a new unspecified “connector” between the stadium and Parq Vancouver casino and hotel resort on the west side of the stadium.