Canucks announce Rogers Arena is getting black seats with cupholders

The Vancouver Canucks are getting rid of the maroon seats at Rogers Arena.

The team announced today that it will be putting in black seats that have cupholders. The upgrade will take place over the next two summers.

Fans have been calling for the Canucks to change the seats inside Rogers Arena for some time now. The team started with that process last season and is moving forward with the plan.

The new seats are part of the $150 million upgrade plan for Rogers Arena. The stadium opened in 1995 and has been home to the Canucks ever since.

“Last August, ownership committed to replacing all seats in the building, and we confirm that we are proceeding with that investment,” said Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations, in a press release. “The project, which will begin when the hockey season is over, is something our members and fans have been requesting for some time, and we understand its importance. With our new seating and our new state-of-the-art videoboard installed, when you step into the Rogers Arena bowl, it will feel like you are in a new building.”

This is the third phase of improvements. Other projects planned for this phase include a new section on Level 400 of the stadium for viewing, a new video screen experience for fans walking in the concourse, as well as improvements to Toyota Plaza outside the arena that will be finished by the end of the season.

Some of the improvements that have already been completed during past phases of the $150 million investment plan include a new scoreboard, new boards and glass, and a new ultra-luxury VIP area.