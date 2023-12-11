BC Place Stadium renovations eyed ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Pavco is making preparations for a host of renovations and additions to BC Place Stadium, with this work set to be completed just in time for the venue’s pivotal role of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The provincial crown corporation that operates and manages the stadium has issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking a construction manager to be responsible for overseeing the forthcoming upgrades over the next two years.

The RFP states the 2024 upgrade projects will include new suites and hospitality space on Level 3, an upgrade of the food court, “Grid Line 146” washroom renovations, and additional “vertical transportation.”

BC Place Stadium currently has 50 suites situated on Level 3 — wedged between the upper and lower seating tiers. The suites do not completely encircle this level, as a significant portion of this space is currently used for the BC Sports Hall of Fame and office spaces. It is not immediately clear where the new suites and hospitality space will be added.

Then, in 2025, there will be further work, including renovations of the food court washroom, merchandise store, banquet room, media spaces, dressing rooms, and the Edgewater Lounge, as well as the construction of a new unspecified “connector” between the stadium and Parq Vancouver casino and hotel resort on the west side of the stadium.

These upgrades have yet to be formally announced by the provincial government. There is no cost estimate at this time, but the RFP notes the proponents should have prior experience with at least one completed project over the past 10 years with a value of $50 million or greater.

“With FIFA World Cup 2026 less than three years away we recognize that construction timelines will be expedited, and it’s important that we prepare for the work so once budgets and deliverables are finalized we can hit the ground running,” said Chris May, the general manager of BC Place, in a statement to Daily Hive Urbanized.

“At this time plans and budgets for upgrades and renovations are not finalized; however, we are parallel pathing our RFP to ensure readiness and the ability to complete projects on time. The addition of a construction manager will help solidify plans and drive efficiencies and cost savings throughout the project.”

These works would be the largest upgrades to BC Place Stadium since its massive interior and exterior overhaul completed in 2011, which included the installation of a new retractable roof. But the upcoming relatively minor upgrades would be comparable to the scope of the interior renovations the stadium received in 2008/2009, just before the 2010 Winter Olympics, including improvements to luxury suites, seating, washrooms, and concessions.

Other expected upgrades to BC Place Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but are not part of this RFP, include the installation of a natural grass turf, which is expected to be temporary.

Also, before the end of this month, Pavco will begin the process of installing four new large video screens outside the stadium, including one replacement sign and three new additional signs. May says the new signs are expected to provide BC Place Stadium with $1 million in additional revenue annually through new advertising opportunities, which will help cover the stadium’s operating and maintenance costs.

“We’re very excited about the project, which will bring BC Place’s external screens on par with similar venues across the country,” said May.

BC Place Stadium is one of 16 stadiums across Canada, the US, and Mexico that will jointly host the FIFA World Cup in Summer 2026.

Toronto is the only other Canadian host city, with BMO Field — located at Exhibition Place, the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition — as its venue. BMO Field will need very significant upgrades to bring the venue to the minimum World Cup calibre, including added amenities and facilities, and the installation of 17,800 temporary seats to meet FIFA’s minimum capacity requirements. Currently, the Toronto venue has just under 28,000 seats.

The bare minimum capacity to host the group stage matches early on in the tournament is 40,000, with larger capacities required for major elimination/title matches.

BC Place Stadium currently seats 54,500. It played a pivotal role in the 2025 FIFA Women’s World Cup, including hosting the tournament’s championship final.

With the expanded format of 48 teams, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to last longer than the previous month-long iterations of the tournament.

Earlier this year, some media reports indicated that FIFA is expected to announce its finalized tournament schedule before the end of 2023, including the number of allocated matches to each host city/stadium.

It has been widely stated that Vancouver could potentially see up to six matches, while Toronto will see four, based on the original allotment of 10 matches to Canada, 10 to Mexico, and 60 to the US.

But this past summer, FIFA vice president and CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani hinted at the possibility that Vancouver could see more matches than expected, especially with FIFA’s decision to expand the tournament to a total of 104 matches — up from the originally contemplated 80 matches. He also said Vancouver is likely to see matches with high-profile teams, and the Canadian men’s national team is likely to play in both Vancouver and Toronto.

In addition to Vancouver’s competition venue BC Place Stadium, official training facilities for visiting teams will be established.

