Canucks promising the "most exclusive club in Vancouver" to VIP fans

The Vancouver Canucks are promising that they’ll have the “most exclusive club in Vancouver” when their swanky VIP concept becomes reality this season.

The “event level club” includes VIP entry from a dedicated parking spot, with a private entrance to seating in rows 7-10 behind the players’ benches in section 117, and access to an exclusive restaurant behind the bleachers. It was a major construction project, which included the installation of new staircases from the underground parking lot to the restaurant and stairs from the restaurant to the arena bowl, but it’s apparently near completion.

The club, which won’t be completed until October, requires at least a three-year commitment and will include access to over 100 events annually at Rogers Arena.

The cost for a seat in this club isn’t published on the team’s website, but given its exclusivity, it’s clear that this is a very expensive way to watch a hockey game. Patrick Johnston of Postmedia reported back in May that they’ll be sold for $75,000 a apiece, or $85,000 for aisle seats.

The location of the restaurant is particularly intriguing, placed between the home and away dressing rooms, with a full view of the players from both teams as they walk towards their respective benches.

“Prepare to enter a realm of unparalleled sophistication, where the boundaries of extraordinary experiences are pushed to new limits,” the Canucks website reads.

“Impeccable service, exquisite cuisine, and extraordinary entertainment” are promised to fans that sign up for this club that the Canucks say will “redefine the standard of luxury in sports and entertainment.”

The restaurant appears to have room for 17 tables, plus a bar at the back — likely accommodating under 70 people. Tables are available for groups of two, four, or six.

The new VIP restaurant is just one of many upgrades to Rogers Arena. A brand new state-of-the-art scoreboard has already been installed, with video screens that are nearly four times bigger than what fans watched last year. New seats are coming to Rogers Arena as well, with the Canucks planning to install them in the summer of 2024.

The season begins October 11, with the first Canucks preseason game taking place September 30.