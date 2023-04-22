Rogers gains naming rights for the field at Nat Bailey Stadium

What do the stadiums of the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Bluejays all have in common in terms of their branding?

They are all named after telecommunications and media giant Rogers.

And as of this week, the company has added a fourth namesake, with its moniker attached to a stadium’s name, although there is a key difference. Only the field of Nat Bailey Stadium will be named after Rogers — now known as “Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.”

The Vancouver Canadians and Rogers Communications announced the naming rights deal earlier this week, as part of a five-year agreement that runs through the 2027 season.

“We’re proud to be growing our partnership with the Vancouver Canadians and to welcome fans to the newly named Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers Communications, in a statement.

Jake Kerr, chair of the Vancouver Canadians, added: “Expanding our relationship with Rogers comes right as this franchise and this ballpark begin a new era.”

Kerr also suggested there are “state-of-the-art renovations on the way for the historic building.”

Daily Hive Urbanized sought more details from the team, but they said the upgrades will be formally announced over the coming months.

Nat Bailey Stadium was first built in 1951, and it seats 6,500 people, with the field backdropped by the hill of Queen Elizabeth Park. The venue is owned by the City of Vancouver, and the franchise holds a long-term lease.

All of this follows the announcement earlier this month that the Vancouver Canadians are under the new ownership of US-based Diamond Baseball Holdings, which “owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball,” as previously reported by Daily Hive Offside.

The team’s outgoing co-owners, Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney, have made significant improvements to Nat Bailey Stadium over their past 15-year ownership run. Under the previous naming rights arrangement, the field was called Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. The naming rights arrangement for only the field is not entirely dissimilar to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s previous naming of “Bell Pitch” at the temporary Empire Stadium (Hastings Park) and then at BC Place Stadium.

In early 2019, the provincial government announced it had restarted its procurement process for a naming rights deal for BC Place Stadium to generate new revenue to help offset maintenance and operating costs.