Longtime Vancouver Canadians president Andy Dunn has left the team

It’s the end of an era for the Vancouver Canadians, as Andy Dunn has left the team.

The move comes less than a year after the Canadians were sold to new owners. Dunn, who had been president of the team for 16 seasons, came to Vancouver in 2007 after the team was bought by Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney.

Dunn helped take a fledgling brand and turn it into a model franchise. It was under the Georgia native’s leadership that the Canadians first became affiliated with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011, and Nat Bailey Stadium became the place to be on Vancouver summer nights.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to call Vancouver home for the past decade and a half,” Dunn said. “Between my arrival in 2007 and the Northwest League championship to end 2023, we achieved things many people didn’t think were possible in this city and this ballpark.

“To have been a part of the franchise’s storied history – and to have been entrusted with its stewardship all these years – has been one of my career’s biggest highlights. The organization is in great hands with Allan Bailey and the terrific C’s staff at The Nat, with the continued support of Diamond Baseball Holdings. I will always be a Vancouver Canadian at heart and am excited to root for the club as a friend and a fan.”

The Canadians won five championships with Dunn as president, including last season, Vancouver’s first title in Class High-A.

“Andy has been an incredible leader, mentor and friend,” said Canadians GM Allan Bailey. “He led this franchise into a new era and established the Canadians as one of Minor League Baseball’s most well-regarded institutions. As he steps into the next chapter of his life, we are excited to carry on the legacy he leaves behind while continuing to make Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium a premier destination for baseball fans all over the globe.”

The Canadians announced that Dunn’s duties will be replaced by a trio of executives on staff, including Bailey, VP of sales and marketing Walter Cosman, and assistant GM Stephani Ellis.

The Canadians begin the 2024 season on April 5, with opening night at Nat Bailey Stadium set for April 9.