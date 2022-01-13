FoodCoffee & TeaFood News

These are the most popular drive-thrus in Canada

Jan 13 2022, 4:40 pm
ArmadilloPhotograp/Shutterstock
A new report by Confused.com ranks the most popular drive-thrus for every country in the world, and Canada’s top choice may not be what you expect.

To determine the results, the comparison website analyzed different countries’ drive-thru-related search volumes and trends.

drive-thrus

Confused.com

The report revealed that Starbucks happens to be Canada’s most popular drive-thru, followed by McDonald’s and KFC. On average, Canadians looked up “Starbucks drive-thru” 33,100 times per month!

“McDonald’s drive-thru” stood at 14,800 searches, while KFC garnered an average of 1,600 searches a month.

Confused.com also compiled a list of Canadian city’s individual favourite drive-thrus. Each city’s go-to was Starbucks, except Montreal, where McDonald’s and Starbucks are tied.

In Toronto, Starbucks was saught after 6,600 times a month on average, while Calgary searched it 2,400 times.

We know what you’re thinking: where’s Tim Hortons? It looks like the stereotype about Canadians and their Tims doesn’t stand true anymore.

Unless Tim Horton’s loyalists prefer walking…?

