These are the most popular drive-thrus in Canada
A new report by Confused.com ranks the most popular drive-thrus for every country in the world, and Canada’s top choice may not be what you expect.
To determine the results, the comparison website analyzed different countries’ drive-thru-related search volumes and trends.
The report revealed that Starbucks happens to be Canada’s most popular drive-thru, followed by McDonald’s and KFC. On average, Canadians looked up “Starbucks drive-thru” 33,100 times per month!
“McDonald’s drive-thru” stood at 14,800 searches, while KFC garnered an average of 1,600 searches a month.
Confused.com also compiled a list of Canadian city’s individual favourite drive-thrus. Each city’s go-to was Starbucks, except Montreal, where McDonald’s and Starbucks are tied.
In Toronto, Starbucks was saught after 6,600 times a month on average, while Calgary searched it 2,400 times.
We know what you’re thinking: where’s Tim Hortons? It looks like the stereotype about Canadians and their Tims doesn’t stand true anymore.
Unless Tim Horton’s loyalists prefer walking…?