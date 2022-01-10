Nam Dae Moon shutters two Toronto store fronts due to the pandemic

The effects of the pandemic have weighed heavily on Ontario restaurants, as many have struggled with staffing issues.

Nam Dae Noom, known for its Korean rice cakes, has closed two Toronto locations.

In an Instagram post shared this past weekend, Nam Dae Noom announced it has permanently closed its Scarborough location at 4186 Finch Avenue and its Downtown Toronto location, 628 Yonge Street, as of January 8.

According to the chain, their locations have been struggling with staffing issues due to the pandemic and, more recently, the restrictions in Ontario.

“We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers who have supported these locations thus far,” reads their post.

They will continue to operate their North York location at 19B Finch Avenue, serving up their delicious rice cakes and mochi treats.

It’s not all sad news for the chain; they announced that they would be opening a new location in Burnaby, British Columbia. It will be their second storefront on the west coast.