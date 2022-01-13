FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Sungiven Foods has opened its new location in Burnaby

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 13 2022, 12:28 am
Sungiven Foods has opened its new location in Burnaby
Sungiven Foods Canada/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Koerner's Pub

Mexican, Pubs and Breweries

Koerner's Pub
Colony Main Street

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Colony Main Street
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
Mythos Taverna

Greek, Cocktails

Mythos Taverna

Popular specialty grocery chain Sungiven Foods has officially opened its newest location in Metro Vancouver.

Customers can now find the brand’s new store at Unit 600, 5771 Marine Way in Burnaby. This store is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

The brand already operates a location in Burnaby on Hastings Street, which opened back in 2020.

A third Sungiven Foods location in Burnaby is also “coming soon” to 1601 Burnwood Drive, in addition to new outposts in Langley and South Surrey.

The company specializes in high-quality, health-conscious, all-natural products, brands, and practices, such as only selling free-run eggs and AAA-grade Canadian meats.

Sungiven Foods Burnaby Big Bend

Address: Unit 600, 5771 Marine Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-821-4592

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT