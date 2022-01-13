Popular specialty grocery chain Sungiven Foods has officially opened its newest location in Metro Vancouver.

Customers can now find the brand’s new store at Unit 600, 5771 Marine Way in Burnaby. This store is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

The brand already operates a location in Burnaby on Hastings Street, which opened back in 2020.

A third Sungiven Foods location in Burnaby is also “coming soon” to 1601 Burnwood Drive, in addition to new outposts in Langley and South Surrey.

The company specializes in high-quality, health-conscious, all-natural products, brands, and practices, such as only selling free-run eggs and AAA-grade Canadian meats.

Sungiven Foods Burnaby Big Bend

Address: Unit 600, 5771 Marine Way, Burnaby

Phone: 604-821-4592