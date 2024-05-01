Myst Asian Bistro announces opening date of new Vancouver location

Earlier this year, Dished reported that Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle closed its Kerrisdale location, and Myst Asian Fusion would be opening a new location in the same space. Now, Myst has announced the official opening day of its Myst Asian Bistro.

Known for its tasty Taiwanese and Asian fusion cuisine, you can find items like dim sum, bubble tea, hot pot, and more. The menu is so large that if you can think of it, it’s probably on the menu at Myst.

The new location will be at 2028 W 41st Avenue in Vancouver, making this the restaurant’s second location in Metro Vancouver.

The new location will open its doors starting Thursday, May 2, at 11 am. If you can’t wait until then to try this Asian fusion restaurant, you can visit its original location at 6400 Kingsway in Burnaby.

Address: 2028 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

