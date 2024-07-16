It’s been a rough couple of months for Vancouver restaurants, and now another spot is joining the list of now-closed eateries. However, it looks like the restaurant won’t be closed for long.

Mr Red Cafe announced on its website that it has closed its East Hastings location.

“Dear beloved customers, our location on East Hasting will be permanently closed from July 11th, 2024. Thank you for your support all these years,” said the restaurant on its website.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. In a Facebook post on July 4, the restaurant said that its East Hastings restaurant would be relocating and a new Vietnamese restaurant would be taking over the spot.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support from the E. Hastings Sunrise community and our patrons from near and far. Your love and encouragement have been integral to our journey, and we are immensely grateful. We will miss you all,” said the restaurant.

The new restaurant in question is called Saigonville Restaurant and is expected to open in September 2024.

Unfortunately, Mr. Red has yet to share an address or opening date for its new spot.

Customers still looking to enjoy Mr. Red Cafe’s cuisine can visit its other location at 2680 W Broadway, Vancouver.

Address: 2131 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

