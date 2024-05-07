Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we know how important it is to celebrate the most wonderful women in our lives.

Whether you’re celebrating your mom, grandma, or any of the magnificent mothers in your life, there are plenty of fun activities and events happening in Metro Vancouver to create a memorable day together.

Here are 10 Mother’s Day events in Metro Vancouver that your mom will love!

What: The 2023 Northwest League Champions are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to take on the Everett Aquasox in a Mother’s Day series from Tuesday, May 7, to Sunday, May 12.

As always, the Canadians have plenty of exciting promotional games planned that are sure to please the whole family, including a visit by Blue Jays All-Star alum Marco Estrada, giveaways, and more.

Sunday’s game will not only celebrate mothers, but partial proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: May 7 to 12, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online

What: Get zen with some adorable animals this Mother’s Day. Maan Farms is hosting a special family-friendly Hatha Goat Yoga experience followed by a delicious curry bowl or chicken strips and fries for participants. There will even be time for goat socializing afterwards for you and your little ones.

When: May 12, 2024

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $30-$60, register online

What: Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.

Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.

When: May 11 and 12, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

What: Robson Street Business Association is partnering with Inky’s Flower Truck to celebrate Mother’s Day. A special Mother’s Day pop-up will be held in a secret location on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 3 pm.

Stay tuned to Robson Street on Instagram to find out the exact location 30 minutes before the pop-up opens. The first 30 lucky visitors will receive a free Mother’s Day flower bouquet arranged by Inky’s Flower Truck. The next 50 people in line will receive a $5 off coupon for the stunning bouquets.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Secret Location on Robson Street

What: Popular sky-high destination Sea to Sky Gondola is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a variety of activities and events. Bring the family to enjoy guided tours, food specials, and more.

Plus, be one of the first 500 guests on Saturday, and you’ll receive a tasty anniversary cupcake.

When: May 11 and 12, 2024. See the full schedule of events online

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Access the 10th-anniversary celebration activities with a season pass or day ticket.

What: Bring your mom down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. Margaritas will also be available for purchase at the bar.

When: May 12, 2024

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow of 2024 is being held at Trout Lake Community Centre from May 10 to 12, with a variety of drum groups and dancers. Everyone is welcome to attend the festivities hosted by the Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society.

When: May 10 to 12, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and Showcase Restaurant is here to help you honour the special moms in your life. Treat them to a delicious brunch with all the works, seafood extravaganza, and chef’s action stations available to enjoy. A deluxe (bottomless) mimosa bar can also be added on.

When: May 12, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Showcase Restaurant – 1122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $95 per person, $45 for children from 5 to 12 years old, and complimentary for children 4 and under. Reserve Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Showcase Restaurant

What: Mother’s Day may not be the happiest occasion for some people and that is totally okay. Vancouver comedians Danielle Florence, Megan Milton, and Amber Harper-Young are here to help you laugh away the blues by sharing their own hilarious and heartfelt experiences with Mommy Dearest.

When: May 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Pleasant – 2434 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Enjoy all of your favourite Abba songs in a screening of the smash hit film Mama Mia! while supporting Terminal City Roller Derby at the Rio Theatre. Partial proceeds from the all-ages event will go to support Terminal City’s tournament travel costs.

Terminal City Roller Derby is Vancouver’s first flat-track roller derby league. Its thrilling games are held throughout the year in Coquitlam and New Westminster. The 100% member-owned and operated organization relies on fundraising activities to train, play, and advocate.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: Doors 2:30 pm, film 3 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $12 to $18, purchase online