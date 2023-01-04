More Foods Mart: New Asian grocery store opens in East Vancouver
We’re always on the lookout for the best independent grocery stores in the city, and Vancouver happens to be home to plenty of great spots, with new ones opening all the time.
The latest spot on our radar is More Foods Mart, an Asian specialty grocery store that recently opened up at 6509 Victoria Drive.
The new grocery store tells Dished that it officially opened in early December and carries grocery items from “Japan, Korea, and many other places.”
According to More Foods Mart’s website, it aims to cater to food lovers and is inspired by “different cuisines through different cultures.” The new shop hopes to provide a range of authentic quality Asian products at affordable price points.
More Foods Mart sells everything from canned goods to beverages, frozen food, noodles, snacks, sauces, and more. It also has a selection of beauty and household goods.
According to the store’s Instagram page, it held its grand opening on December 9.
More Foods Mart is open daily from 10:30 am to 7 pm.
More Foods Mart
Address: 6509 Victoria Drive, Vancouver