There’s been a ton of speculation surrounding the opening of what was supposed to be Vancouver’s first-ever Momofuku location, and now, we’ve finally got an update for you.

The Momofuku Noodle Bar location slated to open at Vancouver House is no longer opening.

A rep for the culinary brand and restaurant group confirmed the news to Dished.

Internet sleuths quickly gathered that the famous culinary personality may have been scouting locations for the name’s first outpost in Western Canada during that visit.

Momofuku fans were excited at the prospect of getting their own location of the popular noodle bar concept.

The restaurant initially said it was aiming for a 2020 opening, but delays and signage removal left Vancouverites wondering if the eatery was progressing, or if the name had pulled out.

In November 2021, Momofuku told Dished they understood the “interest and speculation” about the concept, but they couldn’t provide updates regarding the Vancouver eatery.

Now we know this specific spot is no longer in the works.

This news comes just days after the company announced its Toronto noodle bar would not be renewing its lease after a decade of operation at the University Avenue location.