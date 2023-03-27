Moltaqa Moroccan Restaurant, which is well-known in the city for its unique dining experience, flavourful dishes, and live belly dancing performances, recently undertook a complete rebrand and refresh for one of its two Vancouver locations.

The Gastown spot, located 51 West Hastings, recently became Tagine Moroccan Restaurant, offering an expanded vegan menu and a new look interior look.

The rebrand officially took effect at the beginning of March, and the restaurant tells Dished that part of this move is because of how challenging it is to run a restaurant in this area – they hope the new name and refreshed look will help inspire more folks to check out the restaurant.

Just as its sister spot in Yaletown (located at 1002 Mainland Street), Tagine offers traditional Moroccan dishes in a fully immersive environment, with lush colours, tons of plants, and sparkling pendant lighting, making it feel as if you’re dining in Marrakesh for an evening.

Dished is told that Tagine’s menu is similar to that of Moltaqa’s in Yaletown, heavily featuring dishes like couscous, pastillas, and tagines, except that this location has more vegan options on its menu as well as a new lineup of infused cocktails.

The fresh blue paint job in the restaurant has been inspired by Morroco’s city of Chefchaouen and the striking blue-washed buildings located in its old town quarter.

Tagine Moroccan Restaurant is open on Thursdays from 5 pm to 9:30 pm, on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm, and on Sundays from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Address: 51 West Hastings, Vancouver

