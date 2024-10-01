Mochi donuts have quickly taken Metro Vancouver by storm, and for good reason. Their irresistible, chewy interior is addictive. Now, folks in Downtown Vancouver will soon have another spot to get their mochi donut fix.

Mochido announced on Instagram that it will soon open a pop-up at Bentall Centre on Burrard Street.

The concept started back in 2021 when it operated out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street, where folks could either walk in for treats or order for delivery.

Recently, Mochido opened a new brick-and-mortar spot in Coquitlam with an open kitchen concept, letting guests see how their favourite donuts are made. We were particularly fond of the salted brown butter donut.

An exact opening date for the pop-up has yet to be announced, but Mochido said the pop-up will be open for the fall and winter so it could be any day now.

Mochido Vancouver pop-up

Address: Bentall Centre — 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver

