Mnimes Restaurant is set to open in the former Weirdo Cafe location, Dished has learned.

The concept from Owner and Executive Chef, Manos Grammatikogiannis, will launch inside the 1,900 sq ft 6459 Victoria Drive space next month.

Grammatikogiannis shares that patrons can expect authentic Greek cuisine with a twist, served with an upscale flair.

Ingredients like extra virgin olive oil, feta cheese, olives, and oregano will be sourced directly from Greece. Local BC products from small farmers will also be used on the menu here.

Grammatikogiannis moved to Vancouver from Greece in 2016.

Previously, he was the executive chef of popular Fraser Street spot Nammos Estiatorio and held the same title during the opening of Commercial Drive’s Loula’s Taverna.

Grammatikogiannis was also the executive sous chef of Yaletown’s Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill from May to December 2022.

Mnimes Restaurant will offer seats for 60 inside. We’re told the restaurant will aim to be a go-to lunch and dinner spot, and it will also offer late-night bites and sips, weekend brunch, and weekday happy hour.

For drinks, we can expect Greek wines, spirits, and beers, alongside some local selections as well.

We’ll keep you posted on the opening date for this spot once we get the details. Stay tuned!

