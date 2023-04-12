Charcuterie. In theory, it seems so simple. A little bit of meat, some cheese, a handful of nuts, pickles, and olives. Then you’re good, right?

Well, maybe for an at-home board, but once you experience VV Tapas Lounge’s expertly curated spreads, any run-of-the-mill charcuterie board will look like child’s play in comparison.

The Strathcona dining destination and wine bar serves up one seriously artfully prepared board alongside some thoughtful snacks and small plates and a list of New and Old World wines.

It’s a fantastic place for a friendly catchup dinner or a casual date night. If you haven’t been just yet, we’d urge you to do so.

We popped in for a visit to check out the offerings here, and we weren’t disappointed.

Our suggestion would be to kick things off with a wine flight. That’s a killer start. Guests can then build their own board and choose four, six, or eight different meats and cheeses if they are keen.

The rotating array of meats includes sour Tuscan salami, Lonzino, chorizo, Coppa, bison salami, Bresaola, Milano, and even plant-based pepperoni.

The cheese selection currently features Avonlea cheddar, Honey Bee goat, Manchego 1969, Blue Moo, Cabra al Romero, Ewephoria, grand crème, and crown.

Each board is served with an assortment of housemade condiments and sourdough bread. Add-ons include housemade pickles, mole-spiced pecans, and marinated olives.

Those pecans are a must, by the way. As is the pickled pineapple with chili and cloves, which can be purchased in a jar to go along with several other offerings made by the restaurant.

Moving away from charcuterie (which is admittedly hard, as most of us know from experience), Head Chef Zach Poole recently debuted several new spring food features.

Locally sourced dishes like the Beet Panzanella Salad, Wild Mushroom Risotto, and Flat Iron Steak are incredible share plates after a round of board grazing.

During our visit, we also tried the Blistered Shishito Peppers, which arrived with plum, sesame-crusted celery, and Parmesan.

To finish, we dabbled in some house Ice Cream Cake made from rhubarb gelato, banana semifreddo, chocolate fudge, butter cookie, almond brittle, and drunken plums.

The other dessert on offer, Zucchini Olive Oil Bread served with whipped Almond ”ricotta,” salted caramel, and pine nuts, is no slouch either.

It’s worth noting that VV has not one but two daily Happy Hours from 4 to 6 pm and 9 til close.

During these timeframes, you can enjoy a free snack with every drink purchased, half-price feature bottles of wine, and $10 chef-curated charcuterie boards, to name a few deals.

Find VV Tapas open for lunch Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 am to 2 pm and for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 pm.

Address: 957 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9244

