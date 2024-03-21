Mary Brown's Chicken is launching a new Korean-inspired sandwich
Mary Brown’s Chicken is gearing up to launch a brand-new sandwich to its lineup, and this time, it’s taking inspiration from the East.
The Canadian fried chicken chain is launching the K-Crunch, a Korean-inspired chicken sandwich, at locations across Canada starting March 26.
The drool-worthy K-Crunch features Canada Grade A chicken breast coated in a soy garlic glaze, with spicy coleslaw, tangy pickles, crunchy fried onion bits, and spicy mayo, all sandwiched between a soft brioche bun.
To celebrate the launch, Mary Brown’s is also offering Canadians the chance to snag a free sandwich. The first 50 customers at Mary Brown’s outposts across the country on March 26 will be able to try out the K-Crunch for free, with no purchase necessary.
The offer is available in-store only so you’ll want to map out the route to the nearest Mary Brown’s asap.
Even if you miss out on the freebies, diners can buy the K-Crunch alone or as part of a combo with taters and a can of pop for $11.99 for a limited time.
Will you be trying the K-Crunch? Let us know in the comments!