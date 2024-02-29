Milestones Coquitlam confirms it'll be closing its doors

Bad news for fans of Milestones: the restaurant chain is getting ready to close its Coquitlam location.

At the start of this year, Dished had reported that there was potential for the location at 2745 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam to close. A representative told Dished that the brand was in discussion with the landlord to extend the lease.

However, an employee confirmed with Dished over the phone that the restaurant will be closing, and a lot sooner than you think.

March 3 will be Milestones Coquitlam’s last day of operation. The reason the staff member provided was that the lease was too high.

Milestones is best known for its bellinis alongside modern comfort foods like its pasta, handhelds, and steaks, and has locations all across Canada.

It’s still unknown what will be taking Milestones’ place at the location. But if you’re a fan of the spot, be sure to head on over while you still have the chance.

Address: 2745 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

