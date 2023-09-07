It’s been nearly a year since Vancouver received its very first Michelin guide, which means it’s almost time for the 2023 nominations to roll in.

The ceremony will take place on October 5 this year, when chefs and other restaurant professionals will be welcomed to an invitation-only ceremony at the Fairmont Pacific Rim to see which establishments receive a Michelin Star or other guide distinction.

While the anonymous inspectors have been busy checking out Vancouver’s restaurants for the past several months, we have our own thoughts on which establishments should be included – and, turns out, so do you.

We asked our readers on the Dished Instagram account to weigh in on who they thought deserved a nod this year, and while the answers we received were pretty varied – “Any place that makes hot dogs!” – there were also some really great suggestions.

Here are the Vancouver restaurants our readers think should be included in the Michelin Guide.

This French fine-dining spot is a Vancouver original, serving Vancouver since 1983. Expect French dishes with a West Coast flair with offerings like crab ravioli, duck confit, and seared scallops.

Address: Suite 100 – 909 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Established in 2011, Kishimoto popped up a couple of times as a suggested spot that deserves a nod. Here you’ll find creative Japanese food crafted by Chef Akira Kishimoto that is as artful as it is delicious.

Address: 2054 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Zarak is a newish Afghani restaurant that has already charmed locals with its flavourful, inventive dishes and equally exciting drink program. This place is regularly busy, so if you want to check it out before it makes the esteemed Michelin list, we recommend making a reservation!

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Baan Lao

This restaurant is located in Richmond, but it deserves to be recognized even though it falls outside the Vancouver city limits. Named on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants and Canada’s Best New Restaurants lists, Baan Lao offers fine Thai cuisine created by Nutcha Phanthoupheng, proprietor and executive chef. Phanthoupheng even learned her craft alongside Michelin-starred Thai chef Chumpol Jangprai and Chef Vichit Mukura, who once served the Thai royal family.

Address: 4100 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 778-839-5711

