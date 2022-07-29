Loden Hotel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loden Hotel (@lodenhotel) According to the guide, the Loden Hotel in Coal Harbour, with its incredible views, earned it a spot on the list. “Think of it as stadium seating for the panorama that unfolds across the Burrard Inlet,” they wrote. Rates from: $299 per night Opus Hotel View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPUS Vancouver (@opusvancouver) The Michelin Guide praised Opus Hotel for its convenient Yaletown location, calling it “a stylish contemporary structure whose brick-fronted façade lends it an extra measure of inviting warmth, a hint at what’s inside.”

Rates from: $359 per night Fairmont Pacific Rim A favourite hotel for celebrities and local luxury lovers, the breathtaking Fairmont Pacific Rim earned a spot on the list. The Michelin Guide noted its modern architecture, contemporary art, and high-end comforts as reasons for staying here.