The first-ever Vancouver hotels to officially make it into the Michelin Guide

Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 29 2022, 8:51 pm
The first-ever Vancouver hotels to officially make it into the Michelin Guide
The Douglas Hotel Parq Vancouver

Vancouver’s finest hotels just got noticed on the global stage.

The best Michelin Guide hotels in Vancouver were revealed this month, and their travel experts selected a slate of eight incredible accommodations.

The Michelin Guide, a coveted and curated list of the finest dining establishments and hotels, previously wasn’t available in Canada. But in 2022, Vancouver was officially named a Michelin Guide destination this summer, joining Toronto as the only other Canadian city in the program.

