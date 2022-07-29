The first-ever Vancouver hotels to officially make it into the Michelin Guide
Vancouver’s finest hotels just got noticed on the global stage.
The best Michelin Guide hotels in Vancouver were revealed this month, and their travel experts selected a slate of eight incredible accommodations.
The Michelin Guide, a coveted and curated list of the finest dining establishments and hotels, previously wasn’t available in Canada. But in 2022, Vancouver was officially named a Michelin Guide destination this summer, joining Toronto as the only other Canadian city in the program.
Loden Hotel
According to the guide, the Loden Hotel in Coal Harbour, with its incredible views, earned it a spot on the list. “Think of it as stadium seating for the panorama that unfolds across the Burrard Inlet,” they wrote.
Rates from: $299 per night
Opus Hotel
The Michelin Guide praised Opus Hotel for its convenient Yaletown location, calling it “a stylish contemporary structure whose brick-fronted façade lends it an extra measure of inviting warmth, a hint at what’s inside.”
Rates from: $359 per night
Fairmont Pacific Rim
A favourite hotel for celebrities and local luxury lovers, the breathtaking Fairmont Pacific Rim earned a spot on the list. The Michelin Guide noted its modern architecture, contemporary art, and high-end comforts as reasons for staying here.
Rates from: $476 per night
Shangri-la Hotel, Vancouver
The guide notes that the modern Shangri-La Vancouver is built “on the Asian model — as a part of a mixed-use skyscraper, incorporating offices, retail, dining and residential space in addition to the fifteen hotel floors.”
Rates from: $415 per night
Rosewood Hotel Georgia
The beautiful and storied Rosewood Hotel Georgia‘s captivating history was noticed by the Michelin Guide. “Bing Crosby slept here, as did Elvis, and Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra, and the Rolling Stones,” they noted.
Rates from: $400 per night
EXchange Hotel
Perhaps the most affordable hotel on their list, the Michelin Guide said that the interiors in this hotel are “contemporary-luxe, with a pronounced Art Deco accent, and they’re glamorous but not excessively racy; the rooms and suites seem equally well suited to a romantic city weekend or a style-conscious work trip.”
Rates from: $239 per night
L’Hermitage Hotel
This four-star hidden gem hotel was favoured in the Michelin Guide, which called it a “classic small luxury hotel, right in the middle of downtown.”
Rates from: $312 per night
The Douglas
“The Douglas is a luxury hotel with boutique-hotel aspirations, its interiors a mélange of classic modernism and quasi-industrial loft aesthetics,” said the Michelin Guide of this popular hotel attached to the Parq.
Rates from: $350 per night
With files from Hanna McLean.
