The date for Michelin Guide Toronto selection has been revealed

It was announced in May this year that Toronto would be the first Canadian city to have its most deserving restaurants included in its very own Michelin Guide.

Since then, Michelin Inspectors, who remain anonymous and dine like any other customer, have been doing the rounds, examining every element and aspect of Toronto’s most sought-after cuisine.

Stars are awarded according to long-standing criteria based on five principles.

Product quality, a chef’s finesse of flavour, cooking technique, personality felt in the chef’s cuisine, and consistency, are deciphered over multiple visits by an inspector.

Now, their job is done, and the date has officially been set for the highly anticipated selection event.

On September 13, chefs will hear in real-time if they have been awarded the most notable accolade in the restaurant business.

“This is a very special moment – the first MICHELIN Guide selection revelation in Canada!” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“We are ready to reveal the best and brightest establishments in Toronto – a diverse city full of outstanding dining spots. Our inspectors found several elite restaurants and are eager to celebrate the chefs and their teams.”

Food establishments will find out whether they earned Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands (good quality food for good value), or other Michelin Guide distinctions come September.

Dished will be covering everything Michelin related as it unfolds, so stay tuned for the reveal!