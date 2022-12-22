Michael Bublé is a man-about-town, frequently spotted checking out restaurants and markets in and around Vancouver.

Just last week, the famous Canadian crooner was photographed shopping at Burnaby’s Cioffi’s Meat Market & Deli, a popular spot for Italian goods, but he also recently paid a visit to Port Coquitlam’s Orrange Kitchen + Bar.

The restaurant shared a photo of Bublé’s visit on its Instagram account on December 3, thanking him and his family for stopping by.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Thanks for joining us Michael Bublé, it was great seeing you and the family again,” the caption said.

Orrange Kitchen + Bar, located at 1125 Nicola Avenue, is a popular spot for casual eats like burgers, bowls, and nachos, with a great cocktail and beverage list as well.