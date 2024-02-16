Michael Bublé spotted on a curling rink with Prince Harry in Vancouver

Some serious celebrity sightings are underway this week in Metro Vancouver, and while that might not be the most unusual for Hollywood North, it’s definitely led to some incredible photos and some perfect pairings.

This shot captured Canadian crooner and Burnaby’s own Michael Bublé getting some curling tips alongside athletes and the Duke of Cambridge.

The pair seemed to be in good spirits as they chatted and joked on the ice Friday from Vancouver’s Hillcrest Community Centre, which served as a venue for the Paralympic Games in 2010.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex alongside participants at Vancouver Curling at Hillcrest Community Centre. #IG2025#InvictusGames@PHarry_Meghan pic.twitter.com/sPdpBOmkUR — Sher-E-Punjab AM 600 (@SherEPunjab600) February 16, 2024

Actress Meghan Markle was also spotted in Vancouver, but sadly their adorable children were not, as the Duke and Duchess appear to have made the trip to Canada without their kids and have kept their non-stop schedule going throughout their brief visit.

The pair have met athletes in several communities this week, including these wheelchair basketball players near Whistler as they promote the competition Harry founded, The Invictus Games, which sees veterans and service members who are injured or sick compete in a variety of sports.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were warmly welcomed to the Mount Currie Community Centre on Lil’wat Nation’s traditional territory. The Duke and Chief Nelson joined students and young adults in an exciting game of wheelchair basketball!#Sharedjourney pic.twitter.com/OC2QInIo5R — Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (@InvictusGames25) February 16, 2024

Today is the last formal day of events for the Duke and Duchess, but they are expected to return to Vancouver and Whistler next year when the Invictus Games are underway.

“There’s a reason why the Invictus Games has come back to Canada because you guys have got snow!” he joked. “The last few days have been incredible, and again, an enormous thank you to the four First Nations for allowing us to be on your territory. Thank you for your welcome.”

Additionally, it’s been the first opportunity to allow family, friends, coaches, and competitors a chance to try out the facilities and locations ahead of the games next year and some of the athletes are getting their first chance to be on snow.

