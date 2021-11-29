Michael Bublé reacts to Justin Bieber's collab with Tim Hortons (VIDEO)
The day has finally come. The Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons collaboration has officially launched at restaurants across Canada and the US.
Most people are super excited to try the Ontario native’s three new Tim Hortons Timbit flavours and accompanying merch, but one Canadian crooner seems to have been bitten by the jealousy bug.
Canadian national treasure Michael Bublé posted a TikTok on Monday morning calling the Timbiebs “cute” but saying there might have been “a bit of a missed opportunity” for a Tim Hortons collab for himself.
@michaelbubleCongrats @Justin Bieber on ur ##Timbiebs Hoping @Tim Hortons slides into my DM’s. I have a flavour in mind for my ##Bublébits ##Honeydippedcinnamonmaple♬ original sound – Michael Bublé
Bublé Balls? We think we’ll just stick with Timbiebs. Sorry Michael.
Justin Bieber’s launch includes three new flavours: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.
