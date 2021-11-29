It’s finally here; TimBiebs are now available at Tim Hortons!

Canada’s beloved coffee brand, Tim Hortons, has joined forces with Justin Bieber to create three new limited-edition Timbit flavours.

The three new flavours are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

The Biebs worked with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons’ Director of Culinary Innovation, to come up with different flavour combinations that his fans could truly enjoy.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” said Bieber. “I grew up on Tim Hortons, and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Earlier this week, Bieber teased a partnership with the coffee brand in an Instagram post, getting fans eager to check out what he could possibly be coming up with next.

There’s no doubt that Justin Bieber loves Tim Hortons. Though he did go off about Tim’s new lid design that one time, the A-list singer has always been so passionate about the brand.

“What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand, and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”

But of course, what’s a collaboration without merch? The Timbits and the merch are all inspired by Justin’s fanatical love of the Tim Hortons brand.

The pieces include a Tim Hortons and Tim Biebs tote bag, a winter beanie and a brown fanny pack, both bearing the name “Timbiebs” in the playful yet nostalgic font.

All goodies from the collaboration will launch on November 29.