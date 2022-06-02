Michael Buble just devoured Vancouver's famous 3 ft hot dog (VIDEO)

Michael Buble made a surprise appearance at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night, and he certainly got his fill of the epic eats the venue has to offer.

The A-list crooner and Vancouver native chronicled his experience attending the Vancouver Canadians’ game earlier this week.

In addition to singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” Buble bit into the stadium’s famous giant three-foot hot dog, aka The Yard Dog.

The singer shared that he had “zero regrets” after devouring the large-format wiener.

Not unlike Mr. Buble, we are big fans of this stunning (and delicious) handheld.

The three-foot-long hot dog is fully customizable and available at every game. Try it for yourself or split it between friends.