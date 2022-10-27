We love a star sighting in Vancity, and the latest celebrity on our radar is none other than This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Hartley, who is also known for his roles in soap operas like Passions and The Young and the Restless, popped into Joe Fortes in downtown Vancouver.

The Thurlow Street eatery has seen big stars over the years, including several band members from Fleetwood Mac and Netflix star Lana Condor from smash-hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The most notable Joe Fortes celeb visit so far has to be the one and only John Cena. Cena famously said the restaurant was his favourite in all of Canada back in 2019.