ICBC offers new insurance discount for driving 10,000 km a year or less

Drivers who add 10,000 kilometres or less to their vehicle’s odometer per year will be eligible for a new discount on their insurance.

The Insurance Corporation of BC is rolling out a new usage-based discount available to anyone who renews their policy on June 1, 2023, or later — as long as you have two photos of the odometer a year apart proving you drove less than 10,000 kilometres the previous year.

Drivers who come in below the 10,000-kilometre mark could save 10 to 15% on their yearly insurance premiums.

ICBC already has a discount available for those who drive 5,000 kilometres or less per year, and the 10,000 kilometre or less discount expands eligibility.

So if you haven’t already, go snap a photo of your odometer!