Whether you’re on a hybrid schedule or back in the office fully, hybrid work models are becoming the norm at most workplaces — and, the trend is expected to continue. With this new normal, it’s important to find a space in Vancouver that suits all your needs and helps you maintain that coveted work-life balance.

Marco Polo by Gryphon is a new living concept coming to Vancouver’s Oakridge neighbourhood, right at Cambie Street and 49th Avenue. Also next to the Langara-49th Skytrain Station, the future R4 RapidBus connecting UBC and Metrotown will be stopping right at the entrance. The project has a heavy focus on better work-life balance for residents and businesses alike, creating a lifestyle business hub.

With its exterior being designed by award-winning architect and founder at COLLECTIVE architecture studio, Betty Ng, and the interior design by CLVR Studio, this innovative working and living concept is estimated to be completed in late 2027 — with private previews available now.

Here are just some of the many features that make Marco Polo a Vancouver development to watch.

Modern, private offices with large co-working spaces

Marco Polo’s stunning entrance lobby with triple-height ceilings and premium finishes leaves a lasting impression the moment you enter — with stone, millwork, custom furnishings, and artwork setting the vibrant tone of the building. Not to mention the full-service coffee shop, which provides the ideal place to pick up a coffee and have a quick meeting before the work day starts.

On top of the plethora of private office units (there are 198!), Marco Polo combines the best of both worlds by providing all Strata members with complimentary access to the 10,000 square feet of The Curator Club.

This private club spans three levels and houses a collaborative lounge, meeting rooms, a podcast studio, semi-private seating, and more. With so many lifestyle and workplace amenities, The Curator Club grants you extra, premium space to elevate your meetings.

The project will offer some of the best elements of a traditional office with modernized accoutrements that will make going to work feel exciting again.

Commercial, retail, and residential all under one roof

Redefining the way you work and live, Marco Polo promises to bring you anywhere you need to go with the simple push of an elevator button.

As a lifestyle and business hub — with 198 office units, 13 retail spaces, and 45 residential units — the building will have an exclusive selection of coffee shops, boutiques, bistros, and more to help you connect, relax, and work where you feel most comfortable.

There will also be an onsite daycare centre and multiple levels dedicated to the medical and healthcare industry within the building.

Curated retail shops and services will round out your new home to help make Marco Polo an active, energizing destination that helps the community connect.

Premium fitness centre to get you recharged

A healthy work-life balance isn’t all about work, it’s also about making sure you’re staying active and engaging in wellness practices to maintain your best self.

After a long day of work, you’ll be able to take advantage of the 4,000-square-foot premium fitness centre with innovative facilities like massage chairs, a yoga and pilates room, a steam room, high-end gym equipment, and more.

Marco Polo will help support your mental focus and increase energy levels by seamlessly transitioning your work day into a spa day.

Multi-function atrium

Dedicated to the needs of employees, residents and Strata members will be able to take advantage of Marco Polo’s multi-function atrium.

The private, double-height atrium on the fourth floor lets you enjoy space to connect and host events (or even a mini concert), with access to a communal kitchen, private phone booths, meeting rooms, and more.

Within the atrium, you’ll be able to relax with colleagues and guests as you brainstorm new ideas in a less formal environment.

Expert concierge service to save you time

The lifeblood of Marco Polo is in the Gryphon Lifestyle Concierge service, which helps make the whole building run. Drawing inspiration from the private club concept from the East, Gryphon is setting the standard of quality service in Vancouver.

Whether they’re the friendly faces that greet you in the lobby or the masterminds behind your event in The Curator Club, this team of experts will take care of every detail — giving you more time to focus on what’s important throughout your day.

If your interest has been piqued, and you’d like to stay updated on what the upcoming lifestyle business hub in Oakridge will be like, you can register for more information about Marco Polo by Gryphon now, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.