Love it or hate it, the fact is that the holiday season is just around the corner, and to gear up for it, the Vancouver Christmas Market is already looking to fill some jobs.

So far, only four positions are available, and the dates for the postings range from November 1 to December 29.

The good news is that all of the jobs the Vancouver Christmas Market is looking to fill pay above minimum wage and offer a gratuity share from beverage huts and sales.

Applicants will be required to consent to a criminal record check.

The Vancouver Christmas Market is hiring Hausmeisters to be part of the event support team. It’s a full-time position from November to December 29, with 40 hours a week up for grabs.

The position pays $22 per hour plus a gratuity share from the beverage huts based on hours worked.

A Hausmeister is responsible for event set up and tear down, decoration, lineup setup and monitoring, and other duties.

Other perks include tickets for friends and family and a personal season pass.

Hosts and hostesses are also being hired for full-time hours between November 13 and December 29. The Vancouver Christmas Market website says the role pays $22 per hour plus a gratuity share.

Hosts and hostesses are responsible for box office duties, greeting guests, cash handling, and other general duties.

The Vancouver Christmas Market will have three beverage huts this year, and it is looking for people to prepare and serve traditional beverages out of them.

Staff will be responsible for using a POS system for sales, customer service duties, cash handling, and restocking. Applicants will be offered $18.50 per hour plus tips, which should be plentiful based on the high sales volume.

Successful applicants will also need to check IDs for liquor service.

Finally, the Christmas market is looking for brand ambassadors and mascots to be present for pictures and create a fun experience for guests, “especially kids, in a good manner.”

Applicants must be ready to wear heavy costumes for two to three hours.

The position pays $22 per hour.