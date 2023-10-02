17 companies hiring for 100+ jobs in Vancouver this October

Fall is a season synonymous with change, so if you’ve been thinking about a career change, this could be the perfect time, with over a hundred jobs available at 17 companies across Vancouver.

There are so many different kinds of jobs, so whether you have a background in serving or software development, you’re bound to find something for your specific skill set.

Starbucks

Who: Possibly the perfect job for fall with their iconic Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, Starbucks is hiring in Vancouver! Beginning in the ’70s in Seattle, the popular coffee brand has since blown up all over the world.

Jobs: There are over 90 jobs open in Vancouver right now, including barista and shift supervisor positions.

More: To view more information about the available jobs and to apply, click here.

Spirit Halloween

Who: Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories.

Jobs: Spirit is hiring sales associates and store managers in Vancouver.

More: You can learn more about open roles and apply online.

Lighthouse Labs

Who: Lighthouse Labs describes itself as a company created by software developers “with a passion for code, mentorship, and education.” This employer welcomes remote and offers employee benefits and additional time off over the holiday season.

Jobs: There are three exciting opportunities vacant at Lighthouse Labs: Career Services Advisor, Cyber Security Mentor, and Growth Marketing Manager. According to the company it’s searching for individuals who can join its “clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.”

More: Check out the openings on Lighthouse Labs’ careers page to learn more.

Who: BC Hydro is hiring for well-paying jobs that could help you charge up your career if your energy reserves are diminished. The electric utility company provides electricity to 4 million customers and is looking for talent to meet its growing demand.

Jobs: There are 33 jobs available in Vancouver right now, including positions in its information technology, skilled trades, community relations, and administration departments.

More: To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

City of Vancouver

Who: The City of Vancouver is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city which require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: There are so many jobs on offer through the City of Vancouver right now, with everything from an electrician, ice skating instructor, children’s activity leader, and swim instructors.

More: For a full listing of jobs and to apply, click here.

Earls

Who: Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver. It is a family-run business founded in 1982 by a father and son duo. There are 71 locations across North America, so whether you’d like to stay in Vancouver or explore the continent a bit, these summer job opportunities could be a great way in.

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef or drinks as a bartender, or maybe you have management experience, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from.

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

Cactus Club

Who: Cactus Club was born on the West Coast, but this thriving restaurant chain has plenty of job opportunities further inland. The company values service that is “attentive, warm, and unpretentious.” If this speaks to the way you view service as well, this could be a great company for you to grow in!

Jobs: Whether it’s food service, culinary, or management that is calling your name, there are opportunities across the Lower Mainland.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Provincial Health Services Authority

Who: If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow British Columbians, you might find purpose in working for PHSA. With good benefits on offer as well, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others and being supported by a good company.

Jobs: PHSA is offering career opportunities across the Lower Mainland. Positions for a TeleNurse, secretary, mechanic, administrative & data entry clerk are currently vacant.

More: For the full list of over 1,100 job openings, click here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe, it offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft. It is “Authentically Canadian. Uniquely WestJet.”

Jobs: The are jobs available across a variety of backgrounds ranging from a data engineer (which is a remote position) to a ramp service manager.

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with Canucks Sports & Entertainment. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: Canucks Sports & Entertainment is looking for a junior sous chef, wardrobe assistant, event security, post-event housekeeper, retail sales associate, and parking attendant, among many other positions.

More: For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

Loblaws

Who: The Real Canadian Superstore is dedicated to “real Canadians who shop at Real Canadian Superstore as well as real team members who work there.” It has a variety of foods from different cultures as well as a reputable clothing brand (Joe).

Jobs: Superstore is hiring for multiple positions across the city, including sales representatives and front-line sales.

More: Learn more about a career with Loblaws here.

YMCA

Who: The YMCA is a historic organization that opened in 1902. Its vision is to foster communities that are “happy and healthy because children, youth, and adults belong, grow, thrive, and lead.” If these values align with yours and you enjoy an active lifestyle, this could be the perfect fit!

Jobs: There are dozens of jobs open across Vancouver, including lifeguards and preschool instructors.

More: For a full list of the jobs on offer and to apply, click here.

Bank of Montreal

Who: BMO is the 8th largest bank in North America by assets. With a customer base of 13 million people, this is a big company with lots of room for growth!

Jobs: Some of the jobs on offer in Vancouver include portfolio assistant, customer service representative, and personal banking associate.

More: See a full list of jobs currently on offer here.

Sephora

Who: Sephora has many retail locations around Metro Vancouver for which the personal care and beauty product destination is looking to hire new staff.

Jobs: Positions are being offered in various departments, including roles for people who might not care much about beauty products. If beauty products aren’t your cup of tea, Sephora is also seeking a loss prevention officer for its Robson Street location.

More: If you like discounts, it sounds like Sephora offers major ones for employees. Each of the career listings also suggests that Sephora supports its employees’ personal growth “to build your personalized career plan, so you can achieve your professional goals.” Check out what jobs are vacant near you here.

ICBC

Who: ICBC has a major task for a company as it works to keep the car insurance system running for BC. If you’re looking to kickstart your professional prospects, ICBC is hiring for several well-paying jobs around Metro Vancouver and BC.

Jobs: Most job opportunities are located in North Vancouver as the insurance company looks to fill roles like a health and safety manager, marketing communications specialist, and corporate and commercial lawyer.

More: Learn more about the available positions (which include full-time and hybrid openings) here.

TransLink

Who: When it comes to public transit in Metro Vancouver, TransLink is the main game in town. According to the mass transportation system, it aims to fill its open positions with people who can connect the region and enhance its livability by providing a sustainable transit and transportation network.

Jobs: Right now TransLinks is hiring for tons of jobs, some of which are quite lucrative. Some of these positions pay upwards of $100,000 per year. Vacant positions include project manager, software development analyst, planner, and Cybersecurity Architect, among dozens of other jobs.

More: TransLink was been named one of BC’s top employers this year. If you’re interested, you can find job postings here.

BC SPCA

Who: The animal rescue organization, BC SPCA, is searching for folks who can help expand its team at several locations across the Lower Mainland. If you love animals, here is the place to join the organization in fighting to end animal cruelty.

Jobs: While some vacant positions require specific certifications, many roles only require you to be a high school graduate with a valid diploma. Best of all, nearly all available positions pay better than minimum wage. Whether you want to be paws-on or behind a desk, the BC SPCA offers jobs catering to all types of folks.

More: For a complete list of jobs on offer from the BC SPCA, click here and apply meow.

Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].



With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith, Amir Ali, and Nikitha Martins