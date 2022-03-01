Free Metro Vancouver job fair brings more than 25 popular employers to you

Ready to step into a new role this spring? The Vancouver Job Fair is happening on March 15 and you won’t believe who’s hiring.

From jobs at Lululemon and Starbucks to the City of Vancouver and Amazon, you’ll recognize almost every employer looking to hire.

The virtual online fair is free for all job seekers to attend, and it’s more than a chance to apply for a role at a high-profile company or organization.

It’s also a networking opportunity, a place to browse employer booths, and connect one-on-one with more than 25 employers that are actively hiring. You can talk to employers over video or audio call — even via text messaging — so you can join the fair from pretty much anywhere.

Here are some of the employers you definitely recognize:

Grouse Mountain

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Amazon

BMO, RBC

and more

You can learn more and register online now while you proofread your latest resume.

When: Tuesday, March 15 from 1 to 4 pm

Where: Online virtual event

Cost: Free!