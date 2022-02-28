18 companies hiring over 185 positions in Vancouver this March

BCG EngineeringAs Vancouver begins to emerge from winter into spring, it might be time for you to polish up that resume and start a budding new career.

Whether you’re looking for a role where you can challenge yourself, earn more money, or learn new skills, there’s something for you on this list.

See who’s hiring now in Vancouver and be inspired to refresh your LinkedIn page today!

Who: BGC Engineering is an international consulting firm that provides professional services in applied earth sciences. BGC’s team of over 600 professionals spans North and South America and the Caribbean. Our teams include Engineering, Geoscience, Software Development, Geomatics, Data Science, Accounting, Administration, Health & Safety and Human Resources. BGC has offices across Canada as well as in Colorado, the Dominican Republic and Chile. BGC’s software team is growing! We currently have a number of open roles to expand our innovative, proprietary Cambio software tool, a cloud-hosted solution designed for the execution of best practice geohazard risk mitigation programs.

BGC offers competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package including Extended Health Benefits and Healthcare Spending Accounts, professional development and mentoring opportunities, a flat management structure, parental leave top-ups, a flexible workplace with home and office arrangements, social and wellness activities and a casual work environment. More: Check out their jobs page for the most up-to-date openings and register for the Virtual Software Open House event.

Who: Merchant Growth is Canada’s fastest and most friendly alternative financier. Their innovative approach blends thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and the latest technology to provide fast, accessible financing to small businesses in Canada. Their mission is to bring business owners the most convenient and accessible financing experience.

Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns. More: For more information, visit their careers page.

Who: HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their area to help them hire right the first time.

Some of the many employee perks at HomeStars include remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns. More: To learn more about HomeStars and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work, enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.

As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality. More: You can learn more about Dr. Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work, today.

Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer. More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

Who: WFHomie is a leading Canadian employee engagement and distributed team culture platform that makes building real human connections between employees easier by analyzing employee engagement and identifying gaps in team behaviour. Based on this data, WFHomie provides curated recommendations on actions to take, leveraging the platform’s unique set of virtual experiences, team-building activities and employee appreciation opportunities. This helps companies attract and retain top talent, boost their employer brand, and keep culture alive, even in the remote workplace.

100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location. More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season. More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, best-managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more. More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.

Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events. More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.

Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.

You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally. More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who: At Ready, we connect guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. We’re redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.

Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of an established parent company iQmetrix, an award-winning employer. More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.

Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 3 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300-plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2021, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Xero was recognized by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

Xero offers a number of great perks including Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. At Xero, team members are given 10 annual Wellbeing days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that People leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond Wellbeing and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance — such as having kids home while schools are closed. More: To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.