Starbucks drops new drink and spring menu across Canada today
Mar 1 2022, 10:00 am
If you’re like us and patiently waiting for winter to wrap up, we’ve got some good news. Starbucks officially launches its spring menu today, so we can at least get a taste of the warmer season in the immediate future.
The coffee chain’s seasonal menu offers an array of returning fan favourites from previous years as well as a brand new beverage: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso.
The fresh creation is made from Starbucks Blonde espresso with notes of caramelized vanilla, shaken together with ice and topped with an oat beverage.
It looks like we can add these offerings to our ever-growing to-eat list.