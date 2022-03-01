FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Starbucks drops new drink and spring menu across Canada today

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Mar 1 2022, 10:00 am
Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso and Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso (Courtesy Starbucks Canada)
If you’re like us and patiently waiting for winter to wrap up, we’ve got some good news. Starbucks officially launches its spring menu today, so we can at least get a taste of the warmer season in the immediate future.

The coffee chain’s seasonal menu offers an array of returning fan favourites from previous years as well as a brand new beverage: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso.

The fresh creation is made from Starbucks Blonde espresso with notes of caramelized vanilla, shaken together with ice and topped with an oat beverage.

In addition to that new sip, spring treats like the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso, Dragon Drink, Strawberry Coconut Drink, Confetti Sugar Cookie, and Lemon Cake Pop are available once again starting March 1 at stores across Canada.
Starbucks spring menu

Confetti Cookie (Courtesy Starbucks Canada)

It looks like we can add these offerings to our ever-growing to-eat list.

