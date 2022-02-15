From prom to Met Gala: an Olympic athlete styled the Lululemon kit for different occasions (VIDEO)

Team Canada killed the fashion game at the Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony with their Lululemon outfits.

Many athletes went viral on TikTok after showing off their sought-after Olympic kits, which were deemed the “drippiest” outfits at the Olympics by fans.

But it turns out the Lululemon fits aren’t limited to being worn at the Olympics.

One Team Canada athlete showed how versatile the kit really is. Canadian luger Natalie Corless posted a fun TikTok showing how she’d style the pieces for different occasions suggested by her friends.

Some of the prompts were normal, like an outfit she would wear to the Opening Ceremony, the gym, out power walking, or in cold Canadian winters. The Vancouver-based athletic brand’s clothes make sense for those situations, but what about an outfit to wear to prom, the Met Gala, or as a dishwasher at Earls?

Corless didn’t disappoint. For prom, she wore the women’s transformable parka vest. True to advertising, the parka vest definitely transformed — into a dress!

In her outfit for the prestigious Met Gala, Corless wore the swiftly tech long-sleeve shirt with leggings and a Canadian flag wrapped around her.

Last, but certainly not least, a friend asked her what she would wear if she were a dishwasher at the restaurant chain, Earls. Her answer is a Lululemon shirt with the Canadian flag wrapped around her waist as an apron.

“Podium worthy innovation right here,” Lululemon commented.

Other brands have commented more prompts for Corless to do.

“Into a coffee shop…” Java House, a cold brew company, commented.

Corless has promised fans a part two of the video.

In the meantime, the 18-year-old has returned home to BC after her Olympic debut. She placed 16th in Women’s singles luge.

The athlete definitely has a bright Olympic and fashion career ahead of her.