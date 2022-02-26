Indeed reveals 10 hard-to-fill jobs in Vancouver that pay over $80k

If you’re looking to have your pick of offers, you need to be applying for the most in-demand jobs in the city.
According to Indeed, tech jobs dominate in Vancouver. Employers find it difficult to fill some of these roles and offer competitive salaries to attract the right candidates.
Indeed shared data with Daily Hive that shows which roles were open for longer than 60 days in 2021 on its website.
Employers and recruiters in Vancouver are probably pulling out their hair because half of all senior software engineer roles are still empty after being posted for two months.
Tech jobs Canada-wide are hard for employers to fill, and Indeed’s Toronto data shows a similar situation in Vancouver. Calgary, though, is a bit of an outlier because the most in-demand job is as a chiropractor.
Here are the top ten positions (with average salaries) that have been open for two months or longer in Vancouver:
Senior Software Engineer
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 50%
Average salary: $101,308
Software engineer
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 46%
Average salary: $84,809
Software Architect
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 40%
Average salary: $96,169
Front End Developer
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 33%
Average salary: $80,665
Full Stack Developer
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 30%
Average salary: $77,372
Development Operations Engineer
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 30%
Average salary: $85,104
Director
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 27%
Average salary: $77,186
Product Manager
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 27%
Average salary: $87,393
Project Manager
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 27%
Average salary: $76,604
Senior Developer
Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 26%
Average salary: $103,477
If you’re looking to get between $70K and $100K when you apply for a job, transitioning to the tech sector in Vancouver could be a good fit for you.