Indeed reveals 10 hard-to-fill jobs in Vancouver that pay over $80k

If you’re looking to have your pick of offers, you need to be applying for the most in-demand jobs in the city.

According to Indeed, tech jobs dominate in Vancouver. Employers find it difficult to fill some of these roles and offer competitive salaries to attract the right candidates.

Indeed shared data with Daily Hive that shows which roles were open for longer than 60 days in 2021 on its website.

Employers and recruiters in Vancouver are probably pulling out their hair because half of all senior software engineer roles are still empty after being posted for two months.

Tech jobs Canada-wide are hard for employers to fill, and Indeed’s Toronto data shows a similar situation in Vancouver. Calgary, though, is a bit of an outlier because the most in-demand job is as a chiropractor.

Here are the top ten positions (with average salaries) that have been open for two months or longer in Vancouver:

Senior Software Engineer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 50%

Average salary: $101,308

Software engineer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 46%

Average salary: $84,809

Software Architect

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 40%

Average salary: $96,169

Front End Developer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 33%

Average salary: $80,665

Full Stack Developer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 30%

Average salary: $77,372

Development Operations Engineer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 30%

Average salary: $85,104

Director

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 27%

Average salary: $77,186

Product Manager

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 27%

Average salary: $87,393

Project Manager

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 27%

Average salary: $76,604

Senior Developer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 26%

Average salary: $103,477

If you’re looking to get between $70K and $100K when you apply for a job, transitioning to the tech sector in Vancouver could be a good fit for you.