Back in May, Dished shared the news of a new ramen concept that would be opening in the former Benkei Ramen space, which closed at the end of March after 13 years of business.

Menya Juemon, which bills itself as an umami-forward ramen joint, will open at the 545 West Broadway later this month.

According to the restaurant’s website, the ramen here will centre on what it calls the “four elements” of umami: chicken, pork, fish, and mushroom. These elements are merged with a variety of traditional Japanese soy sauces, resulting in an extraordinarily rich broth with a depth of flavour.

This spot has been highly anticipated and it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer to check it out.

A comment shared by the restaurant on Menya Juemon’s own Instagram account notes that it is planning to soft open on Tuesday, September 26.

Stay tuned for more information on this new spot.

Address: 545 West Broadway, Vancouver

