Starbucks is dropping its charge for non-dairy options in Canada
While providing non-dairy milk alternatives at coffee shops has become the norm, customers often have to pay an additional surcharge.
However, Starbucks has just revealed it will drop its surcharge for non-dairy substitutions in Canada and the US next month.
Currently, Starbucks customers who opt for non-dairy alternatives pay around $0.80 to customize their beverage. These charges will be dropped from November 7 to coincide with the coffee chain’s highly anticipated holiday menu launch.
According to the chain, substituting milk for a non-dairy alternative is the second most requested modification from Starbucks customers, behind adding an extra shot of espresso.
Starbucks added that the move will save customers up to 10% on their beverages.
“By removing the extra charge for nondairy, we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks,” said Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and CEO.
Whether you’re a soy, oat, almond, or coconut beverage drinker, your coffee is about to get that much cheaper.