Inside Menya Itto's first North American location in Vancouver (VIDEO)

Menya Itto’s first North American location is poised to open on March 16 at 11:30 am, but we got to pop in and check out the stunning space a wee bit early to show you what’s in store.

Aside from the fact that the concept is the number-one-rated, most famous shop in Tokyo, Menya Itto Vancouver is genuinely a sight to see.

The 1,800 sq ft space’s dining area has 32 seats and eight more at its counter. Design features include Mount Fuji-inspired artwork, custom wooden tables, and a square-shaped communal table highlighted by a tree centrepiece.

Known for its light, smooth broth, which is slowly simmered for 12 hours, Menya Itto will be situated at 1479 Robson Street.

The broth is famous for its balance of chicken, seafood, and curated Japanese ingredients.

Menya Itto is widely known as the “King of Tsukemen,” so you know it’s got to be amazing.

For more information on the history, menu, and opening day details, check out our full feature.

Menya Itto Vancouver

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6898

Instagram