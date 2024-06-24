Boston Pizza will give away 30,000 pizzas if the Edmonton Oilers win

There just might be yet another incentive for the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup, as a Canadian pizza chain is offering a colossal 30,000 free pizzas if the Oilers win.

Edmontonians are gearing up for one of the biggest events in their sporting history as the Oilers, after clinching a victory in Game 6, prepare to take on the Florida Panthers in Game 7.

In the lead-up to what is sure to be an epic showdown, Boston Pizza is promising to give away a whopping 30,000 pizzas in Edmonton and across the country if the Canadian team takes the Cup.

The Edmonton-founded pizza spot will be marking the occasion in style, celebrating the end of Canada’s 30-year Stanley Cup drought by giving away thousands of pizzas on parade day if the Oilers secure the win.

“Canadians heard our calls to cheer for Canada and rallied behind us,” said Peter Blackwell, SVP of marketing and communications at Boston Pizza International.

“While some refused to toss their allegiances aside, many chose to join the excitement and cheer on Canada’s last standing team. That calls for a celebration… and lots of pizza.”

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when Montreal took on Los Angeles to win.

Throughout the heated competition, Boston Pizza has encouraged Canadians to come together to support and bring the Stanley Cup back to the Great White North.

While details have yet to be shared on how Canadians can claim their free pizza, Boston Pizza urged die-hard hockey buffs, newly minted Oilers fans, and Edmonton locals to stay tuned ahead of what could be the country’s biggest pizza delivery in history on parade day.

Local fans are also encouraged to head to Boston Pizza’s Ice District location to get their hands on a free pie while supplies last.

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers tonight at 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET.