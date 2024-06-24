KD Mac ‘N Cheese just dropped a new $30 dinnerware collection

You loved the recent Tim Hortons X Adidas drop, and we have another food-brand-turned-lifestyle story for you to drool over. This time, one of Canada’s favourite cheesy boxed goodies, KD, is launching its dinnerware collection.

The famed Kraft Mac ‘N Cheese has really taken things out of the box with this one.

In collaboration with luxury home décor brand Ann Sandra and home design shop Les Ottomans, the new limited-edition pieces are now available nationwide while supplies last.

This collection features a golden ombre-tinted dinner bowl, a snack bowl, and a serving spoon. The colour aims to replicate the hue KD’s ingredients, like paprika and turmeric, leave on your dishes.

“For many Canadians, the ritual of making KD their own way goes beyond customizing with their favourite flavours and often includes reaching for the same dedicated dishware every time they make it,” says Brian Neumann, Head of Brand Communications for Kraft Heinz Canada.

“With the KRAFT Dinnerware collection, we’re celebrating this unsung part of the ritual, proudly highlighting the cheesy golden hue of our mac and cheese and the reassuring comfort KD has brought fans for over 85 years because when you love something, it shows!”

The Kraft Dinnerware collection is $30, and you can buy it online now.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok