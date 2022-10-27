McDonald's McRib returns to US one last time, but what about Canada?

Rib-loving Canadians, you might feel upset after reading this. McDonald’s announced it would release the McRib in the US once again, yet there’s nothing planned for this menu item up north of the border, the brand tells Dished.

This isn’t a new situation, as Canadians have been struggling through life with McRib-shaped holes in their hearts for years.

Every now and then we muster up the courage to throw a rallying cry for the sandwich’s return online, and it looks like the time has come once again, as we will be left out of the meaty deliciousness.

Fans who remember this legendary sandwich understand the hype. It’s made with seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles.

A petition started a few years back titled “Bring The McRib Back To McDonald’s Canada!” with 3,000+ signatures is still currently live online.

Interest in this organized effort to get the sandwich on Canadian menus was reignited by the news that the US will be enjoying a “farewell tour” from the famous handheld starting on October 31.

People in Canada are still desperate for a taste of this morsel, which was first introduced to restaurants in 1982.

Folks haven’t tasted the “McRib Magic” since the offering was removed from menus in 2012.

“At this time, we are not bringing back the McRib to Canadian menus,” McDonald’s Canada told Dished.

“However, we are always inspired by other McDonald’s markets around the world and are always looking for new flavours and menu items for our Canadian guests to enjoy.”

There you have it. No ribs for us this Halloween, Canada. Guess we’ll have to settle with Boo Buckets.