McDonald's is officially bringing Boo Buckets back to Canada

Spooky-themed vessels from fast-food spots are clearly the vibe lately, as McDonald’s is officially bringing back its nostalgic Boo Buckets across Canada.

The popular chain confirmed the news with Dished, saying it was excited to bring back the classic container in honour of Halloween.

We’re told the Boo Buckets will replace the Happy Meal red box from October 28 to 30 at participating restaurants in Canada.

But, if you are in the mood to try and snag one of these before then, be sure to watch the McDonald’s Canada social channels for a chance to beat the crowds and lock one down.