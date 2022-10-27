I tried Chick-fil-A for the first time and here are my honest thoughts

Chick-fil-A has been around in the US for decades, but only in recent years did the chicken spot open up shop in Canada.

I decided to check out the new-ish location in downtown Toronto on Queen Street West. I was warned by coworkers that we needed to pre-order since those lunch lines can get long.

Since I have never tried this spot, I went with the OG — the Chicken Sandwich — with some Chick-fil-A sauce on the side.

This famous handheld features a boneless breast of chicken “seasoned to perfection.” It’s breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.

That crispy-fried deliciousness is served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

It sounds tantalizing, but would it live up to the hype? Here’s how it went.

First impressions? I was a bit worried. The wrapper felt a little too soft. Instantly I was concerned I was going to be miserably disappointed.

Well, I was wrong. My fears were quickly assuaged when I took that first bite. Perfectly cooked chicken. It was moist. It was crispy. And the bun was pretty good too.

As someone who hates mayo and a bunch of different sauces, I had a few concerns. But again, Chick-fil-A impresses. The sauce was tangy and the perfect complement to the chicken.

I loved that the sandwich wasn’t overwhelmed with condiments – a few pickles are all you need.

This morsel is one of seven chicken sandwich options from the chain. Varieties range from Spicy Deluxe to a grilled version.

In addition to these between-two-buns offerings, Chick offers classic nuggets, grilled nuggets, chicken strips, and a selection of protein-based salads and wraps.

For sides, expect options like mac & cheese and those famous Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries.

If I didn’t live in Vancouver, I would definitely go back. My rating? Five stars. Go try the chicken sandwich next time you’re in Ontario.

Chick-fil-A has six locations around Ontario, with plans for many future outposts in Canada for the coming years.